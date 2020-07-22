A trio of ladies from Wagoner County will be competing in the Oklahoma/Arkansas United States Agricultural Pageant planned July 31-August 1 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Broken Arrow. The pageant is a scholarship program for young women involved in agriculture.
Addie Hansen, daughter of Aaron and Brandy Hansen, will compete in the Miss competition (ages 17-21) while Lily Weber, daughter of Clint Conner and Lacy Weber, will compete in the Teen Miss Division (ages 13-16). Both are from Coweta.
Farrah Dupree, daughter of Jenna and Warren Dupree of Porter, will compete in the Future Miss Division.
All three girls will compete in introduction, formal wear, on-stage question, interviews, photogenic and state fun fashion areas in hopes of advancing to the National Pageant in 2021.
There are other titles they can win along the way, including Miss Advocacy and People’s Choice. The advocacy honor is based on each contestant’s effort to promote agriculture, make farm visits and do community service.
Hansen, a 2020 Coweta graduate, was born into a family of agriculture. She showed swine in 4-H and then cattle in FFA in both Coweta and Broken Arrow. She was a member of the livestock judging, vet science and cattle grading teams, participated on the opening ceremonies team (vice-president) and has received the State FFA Degree, Star Greenhand Award and Chapter Degree.
She planned an Agriculture Day at Academy Learning Adventure in Coweta where she taught children different lessons about agriculture and had them complete a number of farm-related activities.
Hansen conducted a canned food drive for the Oklahoma Food Bank where she will help serve food, donated items to Supportive Services for Veteran Families in Tulsa and made a speaking appearance at Tulsa Raceway.
“I watched Kaley Guinn do well in this pageant and since I’m so involved in agriculture, I’m able to put that into positive things in my community,” Hansen said. “I want to use my lifestyle to compete.”
Weber, a 4-H and FFA member, started showing livestock and cutting hay at the age of 9. She showed pigs for four years, worked with sheep for a short time and then determined that showing cattle was “her thing”.
She was a Creed competition winner her freshman year and served as president of the Opening Ceremonies competition and chairman of the Parliamentarian Team.
Weber was also a freshman delegate for the National FFA Convention in October.
“I have been competing in pageants since the age of 5, but they’ve not really had a purpose. This one does. I get to go out and advocate for something I love,” Weber said.
Dupree will be in 1st grade at Porter Elementary this fall. She enjoys showing pigs, checking the family cows, feeding her chickens, visiting the local peach orchard and picking pecans from the pecan orchard.
She is the current Wagoner County Future Miss United States Agriculture and the 2019-20 Miss Peach Bud representing the Porter community.
Outside of her agriculture activities, Dupree is involved in gymnastics and dance.