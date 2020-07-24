OKLAHOMA CITY -- The State Department of Health has finally resolved a backlog of some 800 COVID-19 cases that were not counted from Tuesday's report. The new numbers for city, county and statewide are now up to date in Friday's report.
A total of 1,147 positive cases were reported and may include some of those missing from Tuesday to bring the statewide number to 29,116. There were seven new deaths (now 484 in total), but none in Wagoner County.
There are 628 in the hospital with the disease and 23,277 that have recovered. There have been 493,926 test negative.
"The backlog of 820 positive cases of COVID-19 addressed by Commissioner Frye on Tuesday has been resolved," said a statement from the SDH.
The Wagoner County count stands at 537 total cases, 431 that have recovered and 19 that have died. Wagoner County's new case total pushed it down to 10th among the 77 counties as Rogers County moved into ninth overall.
City overall totals include:
• Wagoner: 87 cases, 4 deaths, 70 that have recovered.
• Coweta: 140 cases, 13 deaths, 111 that have recovered.
• Broken Arrow: 1,084 cases, 19 deaths, 873 that have recovered.
• Catoosa: 45 cases, no deaths, 34 that have recovered.
• Haskell: 21 cases, no deaths, 21 that have recovered.
• Porter: 12 cases, no deaths, 9 that have recovered.