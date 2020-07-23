OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County has climbed one spot in the state to No. 9 with COVID-19 cases following Thursday's report from the State Department of Health. Wagoner County has been ranked as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 10 since March 1.
Wagoner County has had 507 confirmed cases, 19 deaths and 385 that have recovered.
During Thursday's SDH report, Wagoner County had no new deaths while the state added three to now total 477.
Overall, statewide COVID-19 totals added 737 to reach 28,802.
The city numbers were still not completely updated, but a general trend showed Broken Arrow about to reach No. 3 in the state in total cases. BA is only 21 cases behind Edmond. Oklahoma City and Tulsa continue to be the top two cities in terms of total cases.