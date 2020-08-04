Coweta students will have two more weeks of summer vacation before school starts. At a special meeting Monday, the Coweta Board of Education moved the starting date for the 2020-2021 academic year from August 12 to August 26.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the move was prompted by a delay in receiving approximately 1,100 Chromebooks for students to use for virtual studies.
Students in 8th through 12th grades already have the devices from last year. Classroom sets are needed for kindergarten through 6th grade to send home with students if they go to virtual days.
“The 4th grade order of roughly 250-300 devices is inside the United States somewhere and we should get those in the next few days. I’m not holding my breath though,” Holmes said. “The others are stuck in China because of an embargo due to human rights violations by some of the companies involved in processing these orders.”
The superintendent said he has addressed the issue with Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s office.
“It looks to be legitimate as to what our vendor is telling us,” Holmes noted. “They’re still saying there are other avenues to get those Chromebooks and they are giving us possibilities, but I am not confident that we will have those.
“We can’t push school off until the Chromebooks come in, but need to come up with other devices or other avenues to reach those students. This will give us a few more weeks to try and figure that out.”
Holmes said one possibility is to ask families who do not utilize all of their Chromebook devices or who have their own devices at home they can use to turn the school issued device I so it can be given to someone who does not have one yet.
As for internet access for students, Holmes said the school district has received a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Education for 150 hotspots. The school district will have an application process available to identify which families will need them the most.
Athletics
Despite a delay in the start to school, athletic teams continue to prepare for their seasons – a few of which begin in the next week to 10 days.
“We’ve adopted a plan that is modified somewhat from what the state pushed out there,” Holmes said. “At the present time, it shows we will basically move forward with caution. Some events and activities are limited and athletes practice social distancing at practice as much as they can. We’ll continue to play according to that plan.”
Coweta is currently in an Orange Level 1 phase where extracurricular gathering, activities and events are limited. Holmes said should we get to the point of more than 25 COVID-19 cases but fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents, the district moves to an Orange Level 2 stage where athletic events are not allowed that week.
He said the plan could change week by week.
“We are looking at it closely to make sure we are in line with other schools,” the superintendent assured. “We want to keep students and student athletes safe, but we also do not want to be the only school not playing sports. Those kids have been training for this from pre-k and before – to compete on whatever night they compete. It’s huge to them.
“We’re going to give it our best shot to play along with the other schools and be as wise as we can. We’re waiting for any other guidance that comes from other agencies. We’ll make the best call we can, and if we need to tweak the plan along the way, we can.
“This is our starting point. We are trying to keep our students safe and our staff safe as well. We can’t have school if we don’t have our teachers and support staff.”
Holmes said school administrators are meeting in the days ahead with Metro Lakes Conference coaches and superintendents to be as unified as they can about fan requirements at games and meets.
School Calendar
With the late start to school, Holmes said the district will go by the 1,080 instructional hours plan rather than a 180 day plan. The last day of school will still take place before Memorial Day.