Nothing is set in stone as there are still people that need to sign off on the proposed 2020-21 Wagoner Public Schools schedule, but here is what was discussed at the Tuesday, July 14 school board meeting.
The fall schedule could feature a staggered start. The elementary students would attend school from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. The middle and high schools would start at 8:45 a.m. and finish at 3:45 p.m. This schedule would run Tuesday-Friday.
This will leave a daily one hour shortfall. That time will be made up by having 13 virtual school days inserted on specific Mondays throughout the school calendar. Remote learning will take place on those dates.
The bus schedules would need to be revamped for the staggered times, but that will take place after this tentative schedule is approved by the teachers and WPS board.