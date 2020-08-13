Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott will be the guest speaker for the Aug 20 general membership meeting for the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting will be held virtual beginning at 12 noon.
Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said the sheriff will speak about the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding McGirt vs. Oklahoma and how it will impact Wagoner County.
To register for the meeting, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIucuyvqzIiGdaJmuPSX_s8L-HB0vmL_f1g or call 918-485-3414.