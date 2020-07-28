Coweta Assembly’s 20th Annual Back 2 School Event will be held Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. at the church, 29707 E. State Hwy. 51. This will be a drive-thru event for school supplies only.
Organizers will hand supply packs through the window or load them in cars.
In addition, 300 vouchers for free shoes from the Coweta Oddfellows Lodge will be distributed to Back 2 School Event participants. Shoes will be distributed at the Lodge, 13224 S. 289th E. Ave., immediately following the event.
For more information, call Horn at 918-486-3110 and dial 0.