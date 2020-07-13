With the start of school right around the corner, the Indian Education Program at Wagoner Public Schools has finalized plans for its annual school supply pick up.
A drive-through distribution for qualifying students will be held Thursday, July 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Ellington Elementary.
“School supply pick up will look different this year. Please be aware and be patient,” said Pebble Wisdom on a social media post for the WPS Indian Education Parent Committee. “We are going to do our best to have plenty of help on hand to make this go smoothly. We are all in this together, and striving to serve our students with excellence.”
According to Wisdom, the line will begin at the flag pole along 6th Street. Parents should stay in their cars. Staff will come out, obtain a copy of each child’s CDIB card and then bring supplies out to the car.
“If you have a paper copy of your child’s card, please bring it,” Wisdom said. “That will make the line go faster.”
For more information, call 918-485-3692.