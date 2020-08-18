The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed as a business life preserver in a quarantined sea last spring.
As it turned out, the program kept many businesses in the country afloat during these unprecedented times as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on.
Wagoner County was not immune to this, either. Businesses took advantage of the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) process to remain alive and keep paying employees.
The SBA had rules to follow and it took some paperwork to prove how much each business needed. There was good news for those who persevered and filed correctly – loan forgiveness.
Yes, if your business followed all the guidelines and spent the money where the SBA allowed, you could be free of having to pay it back!
“It was certainly very important for what it covered,” said Kevin Grover of Grover Buick-GMC in Wagoner. “It covered personnel, some health benefits, covered rent or mortgage.”
Those reasons for the PPP were important to Grover, but the paramount issue was easy to explain.
“My number one goal is never reduce employee count,” Grover said. “(Letting people go) is the path of least resistance, but that is the worst morale detractor for those that are kept.”
Grover revealed one strategy some were willing to try if PPP had not been implemented.
“I went into it, with or without PPP, I was going to do everything I could to not reduce employee count,” Grover added. “All are still here. No one missed a day or paycheck or hours reduced.”
Relieved his business got through the toughest time, Grover looks forward to the last hurdle.
“The next step is the toughest going into the portal for the (loan) forgiveness part. We believe we will be forgiven. I certainly believe what we spent the money on was within the guideline,” Grover added.
Wagoner Community Hospital
With an $11 million yearly payroll, WCH also applied for PPP. Jimmy Leopard, Chief Executive Officer, explained the benefits.
“It’s been a very good thing for us,” Leopard said. “When COVID hit in mid-March, the entire industry knew we’d see decreases in revenue from the fear factor, etc.
“For two months, we could only do emergency surgery. Our patient revenue in April was the worst month. We decreased by 42 percent.”
May through mid-August has seen a turnaround.
“We are slowly rebounding and almost back to down to just 10 percent (of normal),” Leopard added.
“In order to survive without drastic (employee) action, we received $1.8 million in PPP funding. That helped maintain our payroll in the crisis,” Leopard said.
Wagoner’s BancFirst helped WCH with the application process.
“They did a splendid job. They were on top of it and helped in every step and since then, too,” Leopard explained.
Leopard was glad that even the employees that had to work at home didn’t miss a paycheck.
“The best part, if you use it (the PPP money) and document every penny, it’s forgiven,” Leopard said.
“It really was a boost to help hospitals survive the curve of declining business and still be ready to provide quality health service,” he concluded.
Calls and messages for reaction by Coweta businesses on PPP were not returned.