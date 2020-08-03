TULSA – Porter’s Debra (Debbie) Overstreet was recently sworn in as NALA-The Paralegal Association’s new Vice-President, it was announced on July 24.
The ceremony came during the July 2020 Conference @ Home, the organization’s first virtual annual conference.
“As Vice President, it is an honor and privilege to promote NALA-The Paralegal Association,” Overstreet said. “NALA has played a key role in the success of my career and I am excited to be part of an amazing association that is the preeminent resource for individual and professional success.”
Overstreet has been in the legal field since 1980. She is employed as a Lead Realty Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Tulsa.
Overstreet earned her paralegal certification from NALA in 2000 and her advanced paralegal certification (in Discovery) in 2010.
In addition to NALA, she is active in local and state paralegal associations. Overstreet is a member of the Tulsa Area paralegal Association and three-term past President and current Vice President of the Oklahoma Paralegal Association.
She is a graduate of NALA’s leadership program and has served on the NALA Board of Directors for over 10 years. In addition to volunteering as a presenter as several local, state and national paralegal conferences and serving as a paralegal mentor, Overstreet serves on the Paralegal Program Advisory Board at Community Care College in Tulsa.
She is married to Gregg Overstreet and is the daughter of Alvin and Mary Ann Linzy, also of Porter.