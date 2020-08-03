PORTER -- Air Evac 83 Flight Nurse Megan Rose was flying over Porter recently when she looked down and saw a message in a corn field near Porter.
The message was a “Thank You” note to emergency responders and 2020 carved into the Livesay Orchard corn maize. Livesay Orchard is mainly known for peaches, but has a corn area, too.
Air Evac 83 flies out of Muskogee and Rose had the presence of mind to snap the picture of the unusual greeting card. It has now found a home on the company's Facebook page.