The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has certainly wreaked havoc on large gathering events. A majority of large celebrations in Oklahoma have been cancelled in an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Among them was the Porter Peach Festival, traditionally held the third weekend of July.
While cancelling the long-running festival to celebrate Porter’s famous peaches was certainly the pits, the host Porter Lions Club decided to make the best of the situation.
Just a few days after the announcement was made, organizers launched the Porter Peach “UnFestival” event that included scavenger hunts, enticement to shop with local merchants, taking selfies around town and a virtual auction of peaches, peach products and family fun packages.
All-in-all, it has been deemed a big success.
“We hoped everyone would see our ‘UnFestival’, take part in it and have fun,” said Porter Lions Club President Melanie Warren. “The response has definitely been more than I expected! I know all the business owners have been happy with it.”
For example, she said of 250 Porter Peach Festival t-shirts ordered by Happy Bee Flowers & Gifts, only three remained unsold by mid-day Saturday. People were buying the shirts to wear in selfies for one of the online contests.
“While not having a festival hurts us on the farm (Livesay Orchards), there’s always a place to sell peaches,” Warren said. “Local business owners put a lot of their capital into making things for the festival. When I talked to those owners, they said people were coming in and buying things more than normal, so they’ve all been happy.”
“We achieved our goal of getting people out there,” she added. “I feel like the ‘UnFestival’ definitely brought some fun and we had people coming in to participate from other towns. It was successful because we could help businesses out and make sure there was not a burden on them.”
As for the virtual auction, generous festival supporters generated online bids totaling $14,956. Of that amount, $13,275 was raised by peach baskets, $706 was raised by 8-quart peach boxes and $975 was raised by peach picking baskets.
First Bank purchased the grand champion peaches for $2,000 and Sonic purchased the reserve grand peaches for $1,400.
All winning bidders were presented with their peaches on Saturday. Recipients include:
Baskets - $13,275
First Bank, grand champion peaches, $2,000; Sonic, reserve grand peaches, $1,400; The Peach Barn and Bakery in memory of David, Ramona and Madeline Livesay, $5,000; Mallett Funeral Home, $1,000; Orion Exploration, $500; Wagoner County Farm Bureau, $250; Melanie Warren, $250; Hogan Equipment, $200; Melanie Warren, $250; Oklahoma Ag Credit (Broken Arrow), $250; Oklahoma Ag Credit (Broken Arrow), $200; FNB Coweta, $150; Ben Robinson with American Bank of Oklahoma $300; FNB Coweta, $150; FNB Coweta, $150; Kayla Sharp, $150; FNB Coweta, $100 and FNB Coweta, $200.
8-Quart Boxes - $706
A&S Seeds, $100; Shane Randolph, 6 boxes, $410; Jared and Sarah Spurgeon, $60; Lacie Summa, $61 and Mid-America Racing, $75.
Peach Picking Packages - $975
Kristi Byfield, $150; Molly Toth, $175; Bixby Farm and Ranch, $300; Lisa Keenen, $200 and Melissa Dawson, $150.
All proceeds from the virtual auction will be used to provide free eyeglasses and eye exams for community residents, senior scholarships and other projects.
“We are also in the process of purchasing the land where our festival stage is located,” Warren noted. “Eventually, we’d like a new stage and picnic tables and turn that into a green space for the community. It’s a long-term goal.”
Even though there was not a festival on Saturday, it did not deter people from traveling some distance to purchase peaches from the orchard and the Peach Barn.
Pat Morris of Oklahoma City said she has been coming to get Porter peaches every year for the past five or six years. “We’re originally from Texas and use to go to Fredericksburg to get our peaches,” Morris explained. “When we moved here I wanted peaches to make preserves and cobblers and freeze them so I have them all year. I googled and found that Porter has the best and we’ve been coming ever since.”
“The peaches are amazing, and you never get bad ones,” Morris added. “We also love to go down (to the Peach Barn) and get peach ice cream and chicken salad sandwiches.”
In addition to three half-bushels of peaches, Morris was taking other produce back for neighbors and friends.
The annual visitor said she plans to come back to Porter near the end of the growing season to purchase more peaches.