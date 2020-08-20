Classes started today at Porter Consolidated Schools, and unfortunately, COVID-19 is already coming into play.
In a post on social media, Superintendent Charles Mahan informed parents that a student or staff member at the school has tested positive for the virus.
“After consulting with the Wagoner County Health Department, the students that were in close contact with this individual have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days from the last day of exposure,” McMahan wrote. “The exposure was limited to a small group before school hours and it was outdoors.”
School officials are working with health department officials on contract tracing and will individually people if they identify more exposures.
“We are following CDC guidelines and protocols set by the State Department of Health and our school district to decrease potential spread,” McMahan assured.
“We ask that any student or staff member that is sick to stay home,” the superintendent told the American-Tribune. “If you have been COVID tested for any reason, while you are waiting for test results, stay home.”
The superintendent said if a child is exhibiting COVID related symptoms, it is strongly recommended that parents contact their child’s primary care physician or the local health department to have them tested immediately.
We will update this story when additional information becomes available.