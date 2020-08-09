Amid a sea of what seems to be daily changes, Porter Consolidated Schools is moving forward to an Aug. 20 start of the school year.
Porter’s original start date had been Aug. 13, but was moved back a week to better prepare and tie up some loose ends.
One of the loose ends was finding enough bus drivers.
The school system needs five drivers and have only two at the moment.
“We were short bus drivers last year, too,” said Superintendent Charles McMahan. “Every district is fighting this.
“Maybe some kids will have to stay on distance learning because I don’t have bus drivers to go get them.”
School officials will continue to find qualified drivers as soon as possible.
Amid the chaos of getting things going, there was good news for the district this past week. Porter's order for student computers was delivered.
“Our IT people are working on it now to get them ready,” McMahan added.
Like other districts in the county, Porter will be watching for announcements from the State Department of Education and the Governor for any last minute guidance or changes.
“Unless something changes, we are going to start school next week,” McMahan concluded.