The 2020 Porter Peach Festival may have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but event organizers have replaced it with another event that has drawn lots of support – the Porter Peach “Unfestival.”
The “Unfestival” is underway through Saturday, July 18 and includes a host of activities promoted through the Porter Peach Festival Facebook page.
“We had to cancel the festival due to safety concerns with COVID-19, however the virus didn’t change the fact that we have lots of delicious peaches and other great stuff here in Porter,” organizers posted on social media.
Daily contests include “Where in Porter is the Peach Scavenger Hunt”, “Snap a Selfie in a Happy Bee T” and “Explore Porter.” There are daily prizes for winners and a grand prize of one whole bushel of peaches.
With the scavenger hunt, each day a peach is hidden at a business in Porter. The goal is for individuals to go into the business during the allotted time and find the missing peach. Certain rules apply.
Selfie photos can be taken anywhere in town, as long as the gray or yellow Peach Festival t-shirt is worn and posted on Facebook with #Unfestival2020. Winners are chosen daily and people can enter daily through Saturday.
The “Explore Porter” contest encourages local purchases at designated businesses, taking a photo with that item and posting it with the same hashtag. Everyone who participates is entered in a daily drawing for a prize.
An online auction for the community’s prize winning peaches and some family peach picking packages began Monday, July 13 and continues until July 16 at 12 midnight This gives businesses and individuals who traditionally show support for the Porter Lions Club an opportunity to help the civic group again this year.
In addition to prize-winning peaches from Livesay Orchards up for bid, there will be five peach-picking packages that include $25 worth of produce from the orchard, a $40 gift certificate to Sisters’ Farmhouse Café and a certificate from The Peach Barn for either fried peach pies or fried peach sundaes.
“Thirty-five photos will be posted and people can go to an individual photo and place a bid on what it promotes,” explained Melanie Warren. “We’ll deliver the peaches to whoever wins on Friday, July 17.”
All proceeds from the auction go back into the Porter community.
“Even though we’re not having a festival, we still have things to pay for,” Warren noted. “This way, the Lions Club can still provide eye glasses, do the Christmas parade and send Porter’s National Honor Society leadership students to Washington, D.C.”