The great 100-yard match race between Wagoner police officers T.J. Ponds and Jamie Powell ended quickly, but the celebration lasted with a mile of smiles.
That was the scene on July 31 when perfect weather greeted the two runners. It was not just for bragging rights, which is vitally important, but also for charity.
Brighter Futures Foundation was given over $2,000 collected in various ways in just three days. The money will be used to fix and modernize the kitchen area of the Brighter Futures building.
Oh, yes … the race.
Ponds took the lead early and 30 yards into the sprint, Powell pulled up with hamstring issues. Ponds finished well ahead and Powell managed to complete the run as well.
Wagoner football coach Dale Condict introduced to the crowd a special wrinkle to this race.
“This is the first time a 100-yard race will have a beginning, middle and end,” Condict said.
Another jokester said the event would be timed by a sun dial.
Both runners came prepared, but Powell added an extra WWE flair to his entrance.
Powell rented a limo and exited amid balloons and a red carpet made of paper in a track suit with his shoes dangling from his neck.
“If my hamstring hadn’t popped, I would have beaten him,” said Powell. “My ‘transmission’ slipped on me. I want a rematch.”
A police dispatcher made a pecan pie for the winner and gave the runner-up a Caesar salad.
Ponds appreciated the community support in the numbers that turned out for the race.
“We really have strong backing in our community,” said Ponds.
How did all this competition get started?
“Jamie started with smack talk at work for a year,” Ponds explained.
“I felt fine before the race,” Powell added.
However, the hamstring issue prevented him from running the last part at 100 percent.
Kristen Mallett, who is the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the outpouring of support for this event was gratifying.
“This is Wagoner!” Mallett said.
The donation made to Brighter Futures came from ‘play bets’ on which runner would win and a percentage of t-shirt sales. Either way, Brighter Futures was the only sure winner and also celebrated.
“This is great,” said Suzanne Salichs of the Brighter Futures when it was realized the total amount to be donated.