Golf enthusiasts are invited to team up and participate in the Wagoner Parrotheads’ 23nd Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament planned Saturday, Aug. 29 at Sequoyah Golf Course. A shotgun start is set for 9 a.m.
Entry fee for the four-man scramble is $75 per person. The fee includes two rounds of nine-hole golf, green fee, cart, lunch and a great time.
All proceeds will go back into the Wagoner community through various charitable Parrothead projects.
"Last year, we were able to donate over $8,000 to charities such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wagoner Area Neighbors and other deserving charities," Club President Kevin Farmer said. "Those funds were raised from sponsors, donations and golfers' fees and their generosity during the tournament."
Organizers say there will be prizes for the best team score, best dressed golfer and longest drive off the parrot perch.
Tropical attire and Hawaiian shirts are “strongly encouraged.”
“This is a ‘phun’ tournament, so non-serious golfers are welcome,” they added.
For more information or to enter a team, call 918-760-2221 or 918-232-2911.