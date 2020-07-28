A grassroots effort to show respect and appreciation to emergency service providers and military personnel is spreading in Coweta through a “Pay it Forward” initiative.
The program, launched last week, has drawn participation from a trio of local businesses thus far – Luke’s BBQ, Dixie’s Café and Cactus Cones. Others may come on board in the days and weeks ahead as all are invited.
Organizers say patrons can walk into participating businesses and make a donation toward the purchase of a meal for a first responder (police, fire, medical or emergency management) or a service member who comes in to dine wearing their uniform.
Donations of any size are welcome, whether it covers the entire cost of a meal or just a portion.
Contributions can also be made for other products and services offered by participating business.
Local business owner Chris Leffingwell said the “Pay it Forward” program is about appreciation for sacrifice and service by the men and women who put on a uniform every day to serve others.
“I view this as an opportunity for the community to say ‘thank you’,” Leffingwell said.
Luke Tramel with Luke’s BBQ was the first business to sign up for the program.
“What makes this project so important to me is that we live in a day when men call good evil and evil good — where the officer is viewed as a criminal and the criminal is hailed a hero,” Tramel said. “We owe it to our law enforcement, first responders, servicemen and women, etc.. which are that ordained power of God against evil in our society. They put their lives on the line day in and day out to see to the protection and overall safety of us all.
“It means everything to me as a business owner and citizen of this community knowing that at any given time, day or night, come what may, they are ready and willing to protect and serve any and all lives in what could be in sacrifice of their own. That, to me, is the definition of a hero.
“As always, we at Luke’s BBQ back the blue!”
Dixie’s Café is also participating.
“When Chris approached us about participating, we had an immediate response with yes, of course!” cafe owner Dixie Olson said. “We know without those protecting our freedoms in the U.S. or abroad, we would not have the ability to feel safe from those who choose to do harm.”
“We support our uniformed people and their families!” she continued.
The initiative is also underway at Cactus Cones in Coweta.
“Our first responders put their lives on the line for us everyday,” business owner Candy Ginn said. “This is the least we can do for them besides praying for their safety daily!”
Signing up on Monday were Yvette's Gifts and Events and Sweet Home Cafe and Bakery.
Leffingwell said if anyone would like to sign up and participate in the “Pay it Forward” campaign, contact him at 918-352-8420.