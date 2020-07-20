The big discussion during the regular monthly meeting of the Wagoner Public Schools board centered on the new plan to hold classes during the current COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, July 14.
No action was taken until July 16 when a 15-page school plan was released. Details of that plan are covered in a separate story in this edition (above) of the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
There was plenty of other action items to handle after the 70-minute discussion on the new fall school plan.
However, Superintendent Randy Harris took time out and honored an outgoing board member who was giving up their seat.
Board member Marc Collins gave up his seat when he moved out of the district. Collins has been a board member for five years. “We have big shoes to fill,” Harris said of Collins’ exit. “We appreciate your expertise and service.”
Harris presented Collins with a plaque signifying his service to the district.
In other action:
• The Performing Arts Center parking lot will get some improvements after bids were accepted totaling $69, 700 to fix and expand west for more parking.
• Superintendent Harris gave an update on the new Ag-Ed Building project. The footings are set and “making good progress,” he said.
• The new Ellington playground equipment has been installed.
• The improvements at Teague are a month out from beginning.
• The WPS purchased 1,100 Chromebooks at a cost of $300,000. The WPS is also looking at electronic textbooks in the near future.
• The fall sports season is still up in the air. Schools are relying on the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association for sports guidance during the pandemic. “We don’t know anything from the OSSAA,” Harris said.
• New hirings included a new high school science teacher (Mikayla Epperson), an agricultural education teacher (Jacob Adkinson), a middle school teacher (Amy Thompson), an administrative position for education technology director (Alan Muehlenweg), cafeteria manager (Merry Murphy), two cafeteria cooks (Karla Watts and Viviana Rogers).
• The following bus drivers hired for the school year included: Larry Abernathy, Elaine Boston, James Butler, Heather Epperson, Jack Harris, Mark Jones, Kathy Jones, James Lewis, Rana Miller, Michael Mills, Thomas Neel, Shane North, Glen Peck, Jamie Powell, Richard Steinhill, Johnny Stout, Vanessa Tart, Betty Vanbrunt, Kimberly Watkins and Danny Williams.
• Resignations accepted came from Bryce Hauenstein and Pam McCue.
• From the consent agenda, Fran Burkhalter and Maurica Nordberg were approved as adjunct instructors for the coming school year.