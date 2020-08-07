Friday crash

A semi truck takes out the traffic signal pole at U.S. Highway 69/Highway 51 after striking an auto and sending it into the intersection where two additional vehicles were impacted. No one was seriously injured in the crash.  WAGONER POLICE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

No one was seriously injured when four vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and Highway 51 early Friday. The incident occurred around 6:38 a.m.

Authorities with the Wagoner Police Department say traffic at the intersection was being controlled with a four-way stop sign as power had been knocked out by an early morning storm.

A responding officer said a semi-truck was southbound in the outside lane and ran the stop sign. As the driver entered into the intersection, he hit the back of a westbound Chevy Tahoe that had nearly cleared the intersection.

The impact spun the Tahoe back across the intersection and into a small pickup that was turning left onto Hwy. 69 from the SH-51 turn lane. The pickup was then knocked into a northbound vehicle that was in the inside lane.

The semi proceeded through the intersection and struck the signal light pole, knocking it to the ground as it came to a rest.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved. We will have additional information as it becomes available.

Tags