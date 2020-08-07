No one was seriously injured when four vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and Highway 51 early Friday. The incident occurred around 6:38 a.m.
Authorities with the Wagoner Police Department say traffic at the intersection was being controlled with a four-way stop sign as power had been knocked out by an early morning storm.
A responding officer said a semi-truck was southbound in the outside lane and ran the stop sign. As the driver entered into the intersection, he hit the back of a westbound Chevy Tahoe that had nearly cleared the intersection.
The impact spun the Tahoe back across the intersection and into a small pickup that was turning left onto Hwy. 69 from the SH-51 turn lane. The pickup was then knocked into a northbound vehicle that was in the inside lane.
The semi proceeded through the intersection and struck the signal light pole, knocking it to the ground as it came to a rest.
Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved. We will have additional information as it becomes available.