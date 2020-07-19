The Oklahoma Bandmasters Association has cancelled its 2020 State Marching Championships this fall. The announcement was made Sunday evening on the Oklahoma Marching Band Hub social media page.
The post said the contest was cancelled due to circumstances that have come from COVID-19.
OBA announced as of June 14 that all of its 2020 contests would continue as planned. However, a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases continues statewide, leading up to this evening’s announcement.
This cancellation affects both the Coweta Tiger Pride and Wagoner Band, who compete in Class 5A and Class 4A respectively.
The Tiger Pride won its 10th consecutive 5A State title at the OBA Marching Championships in 2019. Director Chris Koehn confirmed the cancellation on the band’s Facebook page Sunday night.
“I know many of you are finding out that the OBA marching contests have been cancelled for this fall. This is really sad news for many of you,” Koehn wrote. “I just want you to know that the directors and staff are going to do all we can to give you a great experience this fall.”
Koehn said the 2021 seniors have put together some goals and thoughts for the season and shared them on social media:
- Give your all no matter what we are doing.
- Focus on the relationships we will leave behind.
- Have no regrets and perform really well.
- Enjoy what is going on in the moment because you never know how quickly things can change.
“As you can see, none of these goals are about trophies or contests,” Koehn wrote. “I am so looking forward to getting back to work with all of you. We are going to have a great fall because we are going to make it a great fall.”
Wagoner Band Director Jeremy Williams said he is still looking into the OBA announcement and deciding where and how to move forward. He will be talking with school administrators this week.
“It’s such a sad time because these students look forward to this and so many need this activity to push them,” Wagoner Band Director Jeremy Williams said Sunday. “It is sad for the arts and the growth of everyone’s programs.”
The director said he will have more information to share later this week.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.