Okay native Lou Henson, the all-time wins leader as men’s basketball coach at the University of Illinois and New Mexico State, died Saturday at his home in Champaign, Ill., at 88, his family announced last week.
Henson was buried on July 29 in a ceremony in Champaign. He had battled cancer over the past two decades after an initial diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphona in 2003.
Henson played at Connors State College in 1951 and 1952 before going on to his successful collegiate coaching career. After having his Connors jersey retired in 1994, he was the first person inducted into the Connors Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. He most recently was inducted to the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, in 2019.
Henson’s coaching career began at Las Cruces (New Mexico) High School in 1957 and spanned 21 years at Illinois. He retired in 2005, 21 wins shy of becoming only the fifth coach in Division I history to win 800 games. Henson retired with a career record of 779-413, the sixth-winningest in Division I history at the time.
His initial job coaching in the college ranks in 1962 at Hardin-Simmons University in Texas. As a condition of taking the Hardin-Simmons job, Henson insisted that the team (and thus the school) be racially integrated, a condition to which the university agreed. He was 67-36 in four seasons there with two 20-win campaigns.
During a 41-year career, Henson registered 423 wins at Illinois and 289 at New Mexico State, where he coached from 1966 to 1975 and again from 1997 to 2005. He led both schools to the Final Four — the Aggies in 1970 and the Illini in 1989.