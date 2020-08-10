The long-awaited Streetscape project is finally ready for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s bidding and Mayor Albert Jones makes two, rare tie-breaking votes during the virtual Wagoner City Council meeting on Aug. 3.
The council approved to enter into a Project Agreement between ODOT and the City of Wagoner for Streetscape Phase 1.
This project has faced delays that were out of the control of the city. But, now it can finally move forward.
“It’s what we have been waiting for,” said Mayor Jones. “Hoped it (this announcement) would come in June, but it came in late July.”
After the bidding process, work could begin in the early part of 2021.
In a rare move, Mayor Jones got to break two ties concerning Ordinance No. 952 relating to junked or wrecked motor vehicles.
The split vote concerned the wording of getting vehicles towed away with a 72-hour time limit. By the time the offender is contacted and issued the need to get rid of non-running vehicles, it would be more than 72 hours anyway.
Still, the wording drew four votes “No” and four “Yes.”
Mayor Jones said that for the first time as Mayor, he got to vote and said “Yes.” As it turned out, he got to vote “Yes” again as this Ordinance was declared an emergency.
In other action:
• Green Country Wildlife Specialists won the contract for pest control at 17 city properties.
• During the Mayor’s report, Sen. James Inhofe called about Wagoner’s Build Grant application. Sen. Inhofe has been a supporter of Wagoner’s bid to get the lucrative grant and offered support in the city’s third attempt. The City of Wagoner should learn in September if it won it or not.
• From the hiring list: EMS got a part-time EMT Basic job for Dylan Mackley and fulltime EMT Basic for Sidney McCelland. The fire department added Jarrad Edwards as fulltime firefighter while the police department ended the probation period for Lt. Amanda Craig.
• Approved an Ordinance to close the east 100 feet of the alleyway in Block 170 of the City of Wagoner.
• Approved the purchase of a 2020 GMC Sierra Truck in a sum not exceed $16,700. The old truck got totaled and the city got $15,000 for it.
• Approved the donation of sick leave to employee Anson Sutterfield.
• Approved to enter into a Law Enforcement Agreement between and among the Cherokee Nation, The United States of America, The State of Oklahoma and its political subdivisions, the various Boards of County Commissioners and various Law Enforcement Agencies.
• Under the Wagoner Public Works Authority, it approved to end the probation period for Lindsey Richmond.