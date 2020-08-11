OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County moved up to No. 7 in the state with COVID-19 numbers during Tuesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County has had 890 total virus cases since March 1 with 713 that recovered and 23 deaths. The county had dropped to No. 10 a month ago, but has slowly worked back up to No. 7 among the 77 counties.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers increased by 765 for a total of 44,728. There were 13 deaths to raise that mark to 618.
There are 6,917 active cases. A total of 815 recovered from the disease to reach 37,193 overall.
There are currently 560 in the hospital and 669,507 that tested negative.
City numbers in the county are:
* Wagoner: 131 cases, 106 recovered and 5 deaths.
* Coweta: 225 cases, 170 recovered and 13 deaths.
* Broken Arrow: 1,881 cases, 1,491 recovered and 24 deaths.
* Catoosa: 84 cases, 62 recovered and no deaths.
* Haskell: 45 cases, 36 recovered and no deaths.
* Porter: 18 cases, 16 recovered and no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recovered and no deaths.