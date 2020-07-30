OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new deaths from COVID-19, but added 33 new cases and 25 new recoveries as part of Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide counties added 1,117 confirmed cases and 1,025 recoveries to the mix. Overall, the state has recorded 35,740 cases with 28,411 recoveries.
The state also saw 13 deaths to reach 536 overall.
There have been 579,276 that have tested negative while 647 people are currently in the hospital.
Wagoner County's numbers stand at 673 total cases (+33), 534 recoveries (+25) and 22 deaths (no change).
City numbers stack up this way.
• Wagoner: 104 cases (+4), 80 recoveries (+5) and 5 deaths (no change).
• Coweta: 167 cases (+6), 135 recoveries (+5) and 13 deaths (no change).
• Broken Arrow: 1,411 cases (+90), 1,096 recoveries (+39), 22 deaths (no change).
• Catoosa: 57 cases (+3), 42 recoveries (+1) and no deaths.
• Haskell: 30 cases (+1), 24 recoveries (+1) and no deaths.
• Porter: 15 cases (no change), 13 recoveries (+4) and no deaths.