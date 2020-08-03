American Legion Post 226 had a peaceful transition of power recently as commander Shawn Fitzgerald handed over leadership to new commander Don Parrish.
Most Popular
-
Regular state unemployment benefit period extended
-
Letter to the Editor: Start shopping locally, not at Walmart, to save our community
-
Black Lives Matter message to be erased, Tulsa officials say: 'There is just not an alternative'
-
Gov. Stitt goes sans mask, says 'I've already had COVID.' What's the CDC say?
-
Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case average doubles in three weeks, but Gov. Stitt calls it a 'plateau' in downplaying surge
Latest Local Offers
Best roof prices in Oklahoma Repairs or total replacement Free estimate and inspections 918-510-2163
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.
"EXTERIOR PRO'S" Prompt and On time painting Exterior, Interior, Repairs Caulking, Prep and Prime Call now, low rates 918-829-3698