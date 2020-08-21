The Wagoner Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing since Aug. 7. Detective Mike Hammons said Sandra Scott was last seen in the southeast part of the city.
She is 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a pink shirt, flowered shorts and flip flops and was heading west through town.
No one has heard from Scott since Aug. 14.
If anyone has information or knows where Scott may be, contact the Wagoner Police Department at 918-485-5511 and ask for Detective Mike Hammons.