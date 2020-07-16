Leaders with area law enforcement agencies and attorney generals with the Cherokee Nation and Creek Nation met with District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp on July 13 to learn more about the ramifications of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the McGirt vs. State case.
Thorp said the groundbreaking ruling has prompted the need to join with and cross-deputize law enforcement officers with the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and the Cherokee Marshals.
While the McGirt ruling was specific to the Creek Nation’s position that Congress did not and has never specifically disestablished the Creek Reservation, the implications practically reflect the positions of the other four Five Tribes, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations.
Thorp said in a news release that the ruling has the likely effect of, within the criminal justice arena, substantially limiting the state enforcement powers of state, county and city law enforcement entities.
Along with this finding, the court has held that the criminal justice actions of law enforcement and State of Oklahoma prosecutors were not lawful, as those entities did not have “jurisdiction” to prosecute Native Americans for many crimes, going back to Oklahoma statehood.
Thorp told the law enforcement leaders based upon the court’s ruling in McGirt, the entirety of District 27 is Cherokee or Creek Reservation.
“We have always worked with and respected the Cherokee Nation, and we look forward to building a similar relationship with the Creek Nation,” Thorp said. “Based upon discussions I have had with both tribes, I am confident that our relationship will prosper. We – the state, Cherokee and Creek Nations - all see the need for partnership in the criminal justice realm. I am convinced that working together we can continue to protect citizens and fight crime.
“I have always been in awe of all the good the Cherokee Nation has done for not only the citizens of the Cherokee Nation, but also the communities and counties in District 27.”
Thorp said according to the ruling and an interpretation by a person with the Creek Nation, the only change to the general enforcement of the law will be for “tribal member Indians within these (Creek Reservation) boundaries.
“The McGirt ruling solidified what we have always know, that the Cherokee Nation has never been disestablished by Congress,” said Cherokee Attorney General Sarah Hill. “Our nation looks forward to continuing our mission of protecting Cherokee citizens while working with District 27 and state, county and city law enforcement to insure the safety of all people that reside within our Reservation.”
Among those meeting with Thorp were representatives of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA), Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta and Wagoner police departments and agents assigned to the office of Attorney General Mike Hunter.
District Attorney Jack Thorp hosts meeting with Creek and Cherokee Nations regarding McGirt ruling