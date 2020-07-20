Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones was the guest speaker at the July 17 virtual monthly meeting of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Jones led off with news about the long-awaited Streetscape project. He said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is ready to let the bids out so work can begin.
The initial work will take place at the railroad tracks heading east on Cherokee St. to Casaver St. No work start time was given, but past meetings have speculated sometime in early 2021.
“We began this in April 2015,” Mayor Jones said. “It’s been a long five years.”
The city had to jump through many hoops since the fix-up is taking place on an ODOT highway.
Mayor Jones also touched on the fact that the city’s Comprehensive Plan is ready for the public to see.
Paperwork for the third Build Grant has been filed and Wagoner hopes it gets a cut of the money available for projects. The winning grants will be announced in September.
Other presentation highlights:
• A minor emergency clinic (MedWise) is coming to the old site of the Asian Star restaurant.
• Gibson Grove in the southwest quadrant of Wagoner is in the process of building houses now.
• A hotel, not motel, is coming soon to Wagoner, the mayor added.
“I have a good feeling about it,” he said.
• The Wagoner Historical Museum is open again. It is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
Since a large part of the renovation to the museum was volunteer work, the money saved will allow the City of Wagoner to buy a new marquee at the entrance, the mayor said.
• Mayor Jones was proud to report that the old train depot was moved to its new location with few problems. The two halves will be re-joined and re-roofed in the near future.
“Wagoner was not Wagoner until the depot was built,” he added.
Mayor Jones concluded his talk with a plea to fill out the 2020 Census. If Wagoner exceeds 10,000 in population through this census, then it will be available for government funds for various projects.
In other Chamber business:
• Over 70 boats have signed up for the Lucky 13 Fishing Tournament scheduled for July 25 on Lake Fort Gibson.
Competitors from New Mexico, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri are expected to converge on the lake just east of Wagoner.
“We’re really starting to grow this thing,” said Chamber Executive Director Kristen Mallett.
• The postponed Chamber Awards Banquet has been re-scheduled for Sept. 17 at an outside location to be determined soon.