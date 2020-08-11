Anyone who needs to make changes to their voting registration information should do so soon.
Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said Oct. 9 is the final day to make changes or to register to vote for the upcoming Presidential Election.
She urges voters and potential voters to not wait until the last minute to take action.
To verify voter registration, update information or get registered to vote, call the Election Board office at 918-485-2142, send an email to WagonerCounty@elections.ok.gov or stop by the office at 208 N. Lee Ave.