Two of Coweta’s newest businesses in the downtown Broadway District have joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Aug. 13 to welcome Yvette’s Gifts and Events and Sweet Home Café and Bakery as members of the business organization.
Yvette’s Gifts and Events is owned by Yvette Elless and opened to the public at 423 S. Broadway in December of 2019. The gift shop features home décor, tumblers, custom wood items, some clothing and a kids’ toy store upstairs.
Local vendors are featured, many of whom offer unique, hand crafted items.
Sweet Home Café and Bakery, located in the same facility, is owned by Tina Price and opened for business on June 4. The business prides itself on serving homemade and made-from-scratch breakfast, lunch and sweet treats along with many choices for coffee, espresso drinks, specialty teas and more.
Elless is not new to business ownership. She previously had the Ole Applegate Country Store in downtown Bentonville, Ark. next to the Walmart Five & Dime.
She moved to Coweta in 2011 and worked in a chiropractic office through 2018. She then took a job in Broken Arrow, but knew she wanted to come back to Coweta. She utilized social media to find out what kind of business the community needed and would support.
“A lot of people asked for different things, like a place where they could rent out for birthday parties so we have an event center,” Elless explained. “People were also looking for a different type of store that wasn’t necessarily an antique store, but more of a gift shop. We listened, tried to hear people’s voices and found this place. It had the space and opportunity to do it all in one location.”
Elless said she tries to keep all gift items affordable for everyone.
“I want to make it like old times where a grandma could bring her grandchild in to pick out something for their parents for Christmas with their allowance and not break the bank,” she admitted. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy shopping.”
Yvette’s Gifts and Events also features space for small events that can accommodate groups of up to 45 people. Renters have access to everything from family games to an antique popcorn machine.
“They get more than just a venue,” Elless assured. “We are full service. I can help people plan events, even if they do not rent my event center. We can do the cakes, everything.”
The venue is available during evenings and on weekends with up to two weeks of advance registration. Availability will dictate whether last minute requests can be fulfilled.
Elless said she is excited to be part of the Coweta community and proud to participate in the “Pay it Forward” project for military personnel and emergency service providers.
Yvette’s Gifts and Events is open Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p .m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 479-899-2684.
Sweet Home Café and Bakery is open Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 918-829-3047.