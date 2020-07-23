Mandy Lawson of Coweta is one of several students at Oklahoma State University to receive an academic scholarship from the OSU Ferguson College of Agriculture.
The animal science major has been awarded the Clark and Dorothy King Endowed Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Her scholarship is part of more than $1.7 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.
Lawson is the daughter of Steven and Shari Lawson and graduated from Coweta High School in 2017.