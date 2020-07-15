Long-time Wagoner resident Laura Young is the new office assistant at the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. She will be working with Chamber Director Kristen Mallett to promote local businesses and her hometown.
Her first day in the office was July 7 and she will work Tuesday through Friday.
Young is a 2015 graduate of Destiny Christian Academy in Wagoner. She spent four years in Atlanta, Ga., where she attended Atlanta Leadership College and worked for a non-profit agency that offers training for pastors. She was project manager over enrollment, graphics/design and running events.
She is completing her degree in General Ministries from West Coast University.
Young said she is ready to apply what she has learned in her studies to a job in the community she loves.
“I just love that there is a real sense in Wagoner of wanting to advance,” Young said. “We want to make Wagoner a place where people come and feel like they are a part of something.”
“My big dream is to be involved in a church, whether pastoral or by helping a church run their events,” she continued. “A reason I took this job is I believe the church should be involved in community, and I’d love to combine those two things.”
Young believes it is important for residents to know who key individuals are in the community and who makes the decisions for their daily lives.
“What I love about the chamber is I can get involved with our businesses here. A role I can play is to get more young people involved in what’s going on in the city,” she said. “I don’t want to just clock in and clock out. I want us to help businesses succeed. If they succeed, then Wagoner does.”
Outside of her work with the chamber, Young is an avid reader and enjoys do-it-yourself projects. She attends Thomas Community Church in rural Broken Arrow.