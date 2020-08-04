The Kid’s Day Out program offered at the Wagoner First United Methodist Church begins its 13th year starting Aug. 11 under the direction of Deanna Wiley Carey.
The program is a DHS licensed part-time preschool and child care program open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for ages 1- through 4- years-old.
Teachers work to provide a positive environment to meet the spiritual, emotional, physical and social needs of children in this caring Christian environment.
“My goal is to help children learn they are special and above all they are loved,” said Carey. “Also, to help develop both social and cognitive skills that will prepare them for Pre-K.
“We also want to teach them that treating others the way we want to be treated is still the Golden Rule and should be followed by both young and old alike.”
Different themed classrooms are used such as Arte Cantina, The Big Picture, Tent of Parables, Singin’ Safari and the Indoor Play Space.
Curriculum is bible based including age appropriate bible stories, sensory development, music/movement and healthy living practices.
For information or enrollment packet contact the church office at 918-485-3039 or email DKO@wagonerfumc.org.
Packets are also available at the website wagonerfumc.org and on the KDO Facebook page.
There are new rules for KDO due to COVID-19 and are explained in the packet.