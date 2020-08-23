2020-08-26 wcat-kaleb dorr and mom

Thanks to modern medicine, we now know how tall Kaleb Dorr really is! He is almost as tall as his mother, Kim, following two Florida surgeries that took him away from home for almost 10 weeks. However, he is back now and enjoyed watching his sister, Maci, play for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs in the Okmulgee softball tournament on Saturday. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

