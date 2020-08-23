Thanks to modern medicine, we now know how tall Kaleb Dorr really is! He is almost as tall as his mother, Kim, following two Florida surgeries that took him away from home for almost 10 weeks. However, he is back now and enjoyed watching his sister, Maci, play for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs in the Okmulgee softball tournament on Saturday.
Kaleb Dorr shows off new height after Florida surgeries
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
State applies for $300 federal grant to supplement unemployment benefits
-
Update: Search for missing Welch girls unsuccessful at root cellar identified by suspect
-
Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt prematurely turns away second round of stimulus relief funds
-
Feds approve state application for additional unemployment aid of $300 per week
-
Anti-mask group sues city of Tulsa, alleges masks cause oxygen deprivation
Latest Local Offers
Home/Business Electrical - New & Repair Service., No Job Too Small, 36 yrs exp. CC's okay - Lic. #112759 www.knoxelectricok.com
LDFC Lawn Care & More (918) 991-4155 "One Call, We Do It All" Lawn Maintenance, Flower Beds, French Drains Much More.... Insured.
FOUNDATION REPAIR