Are you struggling to get your business off to a good start? Do you need a strategy to get it all together? Then Indian Capital Technology Center’s OkPTAC, formerly OBAN program, has the program for you.
ICTC is hosting a seminar Monday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon to assist business owners or entrepreneurs form a sound strategy. This seminar will help participants create a purpose with long-term and short-term goals to ensure they are using their time, energy and money wisely.
Speaker Shelley Cadamy is a strategist, consensus builder and advocate for no-nonsense effectiveness. She has built, turned around and helped transform organizations and businesses since 1994.
The seminar will be held at the ICTC-Muskogee campus located at 2403 N. 41st Street East. Cost is $25.
For more information or to enroll, call Katey Sherrick-Blair at 918-348-7940 or e-mail katey.sherrickblair@ictech.edu.