Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that the State will be allocating approximately $250 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to Oklahoma cities and counties based on their population.
This change allows for city and county governments to access CRF dollars more quickly and with maximum efficiency.
“For the past two months, the State has closely followed guidance from the federal government in how to distribute critical Coronavirus Relief Funds to state agencies, cities and counties,” Stitt said in a release. “The new CRF allocation model will ensure city and county governments have equitable access and more foresight as they plan for the remainder 2020.”
The State’s new CRF allocation model designates a portion of the $250 million to each city and county based on a formula of $77 per capita. The model calculates city and county populations using the latest 2019 Census estimates, and county populations solely reflect unincorporated areas.
Wagoner County is eligible for $2.92 million and all six Wagoner County communities are named on the list of recipients.
Coweta is eligible for $773,268 while Wagoner is eligible for $707,981. Other towns and amounts include Okay, $54,110; Porter, $52,568; Redbird, $11,870 and Tullahassee, $8,478.
Portions of Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Fair Oaks and Tulsa are also located in the county and are eligible for funds.
City and county governments have until Nov. 1, 2020, to apply for reimbursement of expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks said up to this point, the county has received approximately $150,000 in reimbursement from the CARES Act.
Purchases have included personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectant for the courthouse and Plexiglas barriers to place between employees and customers in the county assessor’s, treasurer’s and county clerk’s office. The court clerk’s office already had barriers.
In the courtroom, judges are now sitting in a Plexiglas cage where protective barriers are between the judge and witness stand and between the judge and attorneys/public. A small space is available for passing paperwork between attorneys and the judge.
Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood purchased a machine earlier this summer to produce the non-toxic hypochlorous acid that used as a disinfectant. The equipment cost $38,000.
Underwood said he can produce 550 gallons of disinfectant a day. It is used daily at the courthouse, county jail, fire departments, police departments, EMS departments, city halls, nursing homes, schools and any other governmental buildings.
“We go through about 275 gallons a week. That will go up when school opens.
To date, the county has purchased 14 sprayers and foggers for the courthouse, county jail, each road district and emergency management along with one big cart sprayer. The price tag was $12,000.
The county clerk said the sheriff’s office is expected to request additional radios and body cams for deputies as many of them share the equipment they have now. This would eliminate the need for additional exposure between deputies who must return to the courthouse to exchange them.
As for the municipalities, Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones said the City of Wagoner has not turned in any reimbursements at this time. He said expenses early on were covered by Wagoner County Emergency Management.
“We are thoroughly reviewing our time back to the start of COVID-19 to make sure any expenses we have are qualified,” Jones said. “We are still looking into what we are able to file for that is or will be reimbursable.”
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said he is currently working on a list of potentially reimbursable expenses related to the pandemic for submission.