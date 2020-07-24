Registration is now underway for youth programs affiliated with all Nations Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Haskell and area residents are invited to participate.
Activities are held on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month at 1:30 p.m. and every Monday from 6-8 p.m.
Multiple programs include:
- Little Warriors Adventurer Club for children ages 4-10. The program is focused on educating kids about God and nature through fun activities with their friends. Class divisions include Little Lambs, Eager Beavers, Busy Bee, Sunbeam, Builder and Helping Hands.
- God’s ARMY Pathfinder Club for youth in grades 5-12.
- God’s Army Drum Corps where through the use of cymbals, bass, snare, tenor and more, youth can relieve stress, have fun and make noise. This program is for youth and young adults and includes music and fellowship with devotions.
For more information, call Candis at 918-906-0535.