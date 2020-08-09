DeLana and Alvin Moore may have the most creative business properties side-by-side.
You’ve probably seen the two places as you drive west on highway 51. The Green Life Dispensary and The Joint liquor store are right next to each other. The juxtaposition would be late night talk host’s monologue dream.
The Moores, who have lived in Wagoner the past 10 years, opened the Green Life Dispensary on Dec. 17, 2018, but waited until Aug. 3 for the Re-Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We are still getting the word out,” DeLana said. “We try to carry top quality products for the patients as well as CBD products, edibles and creams. We also help people with their patient cards.”
And, if you are wondering, the Green Life Dispensary and The Joint’s name were done on purpose.
Green Life is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday’s hours are from noon-6 p.m.