How do you plan for the unknown?
You cover as many possible outcomes and even plan for a few more.
That's what schools in Wagoner County are facing for the coming school year.
As someone who has no child in this undertaking, I was impressed by the detailed plans put forth by school administrators this past week. I have seen how hard the work was to make a concrete action plan.
It appeared well thought out and looked at every possible COVID-19 wrinkle the virus might throw at schools. There is no road map for this kind of situation.
Is it perfect?
Probably not, but it is the best thing for trying to predict the unknown. And, for that, I think the school systems should be congratulated.
Now, you might say, 'What does he know about running a school district?'
Well, I know it takes a lot of detailed work and with the cooperation of teachers, students and parents.
But, don't take my word for it, listen to this frontline soldier on the plans.
"As schools begin to roll out their back to school plans please be quick to pray and slow to anger or judge," said Pryor teacher Gary Kennemer. "The Superintendents, school boards and administrators are under a tremendous amount of pressure right now. No decision made will please everyone.
"They are not making decisions for one or two kids. They are making decisions for hundreds of kids, teachers and staff."
Kennemer knows what he is talking about. He has been a teacher, coach and athletic director at some area schools. He knows what makes a district tick.
"Parents have choices of how to do school (easy for some and tough for others) so don't be judgmental of parents either - everyone has to decide what they feel is best for their family in their situation. PRAYER is needed for our schools - students, parents, teachers, admins, school staff such as secretaries, janitors, kitchen workers, bus drivers, aides, etc."
As much as social media has become the ultimate critic, I feel Kennemer recent post has touched on something that needed to be said.
Be flexible this fall and allow for changes.
And, students, teachers and staff do you best to stay healthy during this trying time.