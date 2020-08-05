It has been months since I’ve had two days like last Friday and Saturday covering events in Wagoner and Coweta.
What made those two days different was seeing large groups of people again!
Hey, I’ve missed you guys.
It all started on Friday with the infamous 100-yard dash match race between Wagoner police officers Jamie Powell and T.J. Ponds. It was a fun time and the pre-race hype and humor were in abundant supply.
One reader said that the main thing about the match race was the smiles of the people watching. The reader was right!
A closer look at the photo gallery connected with the event had smiles in nearly every picture.
People laughed, people joked, people cheered, but most importantly people put the COVID-19 behind them for a brief time.
Then, Saturday Coweta steps forward with a rally for law enforcement of every stripe with a “Back the Blue on Broadway” walk.
Organizer Donnie Krumsiek expected maybe 40 or 50 and almost 200 showed up for the walk through downtown.
It was civil and full of pride for the tough job men and women of law enforcement must perform every hour of every day.
If that wasn’t enough, Krumsiek told of the people and businesses who stepped forward to help make the walk a success.
It was patriotic and great to witness.
On a personal note, the only downside to Friday from this reporter’s standpoint was the Wagoner County American-Tribune lost one of the best Customer Service Representatives (and a Coweta graduate), Channing Taylor, to a new job at Amazon’s fulfillment center in north Tulsa.
Taylor was invaluable. She was the one who took care of all the missed papers, subscriptions, church directory and classified ads, questions from callers and had an eagle eye at proofreading the news pages every Monday.
If that wasn’t enough, she handled her myriad of duties with grace, kindness and that trademark laugh. She will be missed.
Good luck, Channing.