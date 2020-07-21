In just a few short weeks, Wagoner High School will host its 2020 Freshman Friday event, labeled as #covid-19 edition. Activity will take place Friday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the WHS cafeteria.
Four 90-minute sessions are planned to minimize the number of students attending at one time. Students with last names starting with A-C will attend at 9 a.m. while students D-H are scheduled for 11 a.m. Those with I-P start at 1 p.m. and R-Z names begin at 3 p.m.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you must attend your time slot. Only the student and a guardian may attend,” organizers say. “Areas will be disinfected between sessions, and the use of masks is strongly encouraged.”
Freshman Friday is a day filled with important information about high school to help students prepare for starting the next chapter in their education.”
“We look forward to welcoming you and/or your parents to the WHS campus and helping you prepare for a great year ahead,” organizers added.
This plan is subject to change if deemed necessary for safety reasons.
Schedule pickup for students in 10th through 12th grades will be shared soon.
For more information, send an email to jlaster@wagonerps.org or mgrooms@wagonerps.org .