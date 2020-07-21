Twisted Pig BBQ owner Jerry James is providing free pulled pork or bologna sandwiches to school aged children as part of a community outreach effort. Sandwiches will be offered every Friday through Aug. 7 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out at the Wagoner Police Station.
James said after a slow start on July 10, numbers picked up substantially on July 17. There has been some financial help for the project as well.
“I’d like to thank Steven Rhoden, Gary Chappell and many others who have donated their money to my cause,” James said. “I fed many young kids this past Friday and you know there are many that aren’t getting enough to eat with school being out and no school lunches.”
“I’ll continue to do this until school starts so any additional donations would be greatly appreciated,” he noted. “Donations can be dropped off at the police department (Attn: Tony Ponds) or at the newspaper office.”
James is a member of the Kansas City Barbeque Society who makes his own sauces and rub. He prepares the sandwiches on site to preserve freshness. Table seating is available.
For more information or to help help James in this endeavor, call 918-939-9455, or message him on Facebook Messenger.