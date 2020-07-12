Four new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours, but two more individuals have recovered from the virus. One new case is reported in Coweta with no change in the Wagoner and Porter numbers.
Figures released Sunday by the State Department of Health say to date, 370 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 280 have recovered.
A total of 19 residents have died from the virus for a 5.1 percent death rate in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began grew by 456 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 20,235. A total of 15,485 (+349) have recovered.
There was only one new death recorded statewide, bringing the total to 422.
As of July 11, Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 2.08 percent.
The total number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 was not made available today.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Broken Arrow – 719 (+13) cases, 510 (+1) total recovered and 15 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Coweta – 106 cases (+1), 84 recoveries (no change) and 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 67 cases, 56 recoveries and 4 deaths (no changes).
- Porter – 6 cases, 4 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).
- Haskell – 19 cases, 12 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).