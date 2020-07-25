Investigation continues into a two-vehicle crash on Thursday that critically injured a Haskell woman. The incident occurred around 2:08 p.m. just north of 111th Street on Highway 51 in Coweta between McDonald’s Restaurant and Casey’s Convenience Store.
Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said a car occupied by two women was pulling out of the McDonald’s parking lot to turn left (south) onto SH-51 when it was struck by a northbound pickup truck. The pickup was traveling in the inside lane and had just crossed over 111th Street.
The impact spun the car around and it came to a rest in the center lane facing south. The truck went off the roadway and into the ditch on the west side of the highway, coming to a rest just before the railroad tracks.
The driver of the car, from Kansas, was transported by Broken Arrow Emergency Medical Services to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa with unknown injuries.
The passenger was transported by LifeFlight to Saint Francis where she was admitted in critical condition with a head injury.
Two men in the pickup, both from Coweta, were transported by Coweta EMS to area hospitals where they were treated and released. Bell said the driver suffered a compound arm fracture and head injury while the passenger’s injuries are unknown.
Bell said the names of those involved have not yet been released as he awaits the official accident report. The accident investigations unit with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting Coweta investigators on the case.
The highway was shut down for approximately 90 minutes following the accident, and then later Thursday evening for additional investigation.
Authorities encourage anyone who may have witnessed this accident or have information that can be helpful in the investigation to contact Officer Austin King at 918-486-2121.