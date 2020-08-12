As the son of a United Methodist minister, who eventually found his way to the pulpit, too, Greg Tolle is the new Wagoner First United Methodist Senior pastor.
Ministers’ families tend to move a lot and Tolle has faced his share of criss-crossing the state with his parents or when he became one himself.
Ironically, Tolle’s route to Wagoner was not an unfamiliar one. It seems he has landed in places that shared State Highway 69. So, Tolle may not have known a great deal about Wagoner, but he certainly knew where it was.
“I’ve lived in the southwest quadrant of the state, the northwest and the southeast,” he said. “This is my first time in the northeast.”
Tolle graduated from Eufaula High School. After college at Oklahoma City University, he moved to McAlester.
“I studied Mass Communication (at OCU), but had the call to shift gears,” he described of his career change.
Tolle spent nine years in McAlester as a youth minister before branching out to lead a congregation.
The pastor had a good example to learn from in his dad, Leonard. Leonard spent 24 years in the church as a second career.
Greg got his own congregation in places like Snyder, Heavener, Duncan, Durant, Yukon and now Wagoner.
Tolle is married to Hadley, another Eufaula graduate. They have two children, Spencer, 24, and Bridget, 22.
Hadley and Greg see similarities in Wagoner and Eufaula in terms of the city size, a lake that is close by and the friendly people.
Tolle arrived at his new job at First United Methodist on June 26. He hit the ground running, as his first service was June 28. He delivered the sermon in a virtual setting to keep everyone safe from the current pandemic.
Early services have also been outdoors. Now, the church gym has some room to social distance and he finally gets to see some members in person. He looks forward to the day when things return to normal.
Still, the adjustment to Wagoner has been easy and warm.
“I’ve been as warmly received in spite of COVID,” Tolle said.