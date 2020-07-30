The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) which regulates the free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs for Wagoner Public Schools will be going back to taking applications this school year in order to determine if students will be getting one of the plans for breakfast and lunch, it was announced recently.
The way the breakfast and lunch programs are determined is by household income and number of people living in the home. See the scale with this story to determine where you land on the chart.
It is also important to fill out an application. Families are urged to fill out the food application that will be found in the student packets or can be located online at the Wagoner Public Schools website. Again, the sooner they are turned back in to the administration office the better.
You must turn in an application to qualify.
If you qualify for the free program or at a reduced price, the reduced breakfast will be .30 and lunch is .40.
For questions about the CEP application, you can also call Lorie Kerr, who is Child Nutrition Director for the WPS, at 918-485-0163.