Fifteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County according to Sunday figures released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Five of those cases are in Coweta and three are in Wagoner.
Of the 577 positive cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began, 460 (+3) – or 79.7 percent – have recovered.
There are no new deaths to report, and that number stands at 20.
Statewide, 31,285 (+1,204) Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began this spring. Of that number, 24,698 – or 78.9 percent – have recovered.
As of Sunday, 496 deaths have been recorded in Oklahoma, representing 1.58 percent of all positive cases. No new deaths were reported from Saturday.
Community breakdowns include:
• Coweta - 148 (+5) cases, 115 (+3) recoveries and 13 deaths (no change).
• Wagoner - 93 (+3) cases, 73 (+1) recoveries and 4 deaths (no change).
• Porter – 14 cases, 9 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).
• Broken Arrow - 1,163 (+29) cases, 940 (+20) recoveries and 20 deaths (no change).
• Catoosa – 46 (+1) cases, 34 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.
• Haskell – 23 (+1) cases, 21 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.