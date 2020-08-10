The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) is providing up to $16 billion in direct payments to deliver relief to America’s farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28 according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Agricultural producers who have suffered losses may apply through the Farm Service Agency in Wagoner. To schedule an appointment, call 918-485-4747, ext. 2.
In addition to this direct support to farmers and ranchers, USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program has partnered with regional and local distributors to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat and deliver boxes to Americans in need.
Distribution has occurred in all Wagoner County communities this summer.
“These payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns as our nation reopens and recovers,” Perdue said. “America’s farmers are resilient and will get through this challenge just like they always do with faith, hard work, and determination.”
Background
CFAP provides vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.
Farmers and ranchers will receive direct support, drawn from two possible funding sources. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability (CARES) Act compensates farmers for losses due to price declines that occurred between mid-January 2020, and mid-April 2020. It also provides support for specialty crops for product that had been shipped from the farm between the same time period but subsequently spoiled due to loss of marketing channels.
The second funding source uses the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate producers for $6.5 billion in losses due to on-going market disruptions.
Non-specialty crops eligible for CFAP payments include malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat. Wool is also eligible.
Livestock eligible for CFAP include cattle, lambs, yearlings and hogs.
For dairy, the total payment will be calculated based on a producer’s certification of milk production for the first quarter of calendar year 2020 multiplied by a national price decline during the same quarter. The second part of the payment is based a national adjustment to each producer’s production in the first quarter.
Specialty Crops
Eligible specialty crops include, but are not limited to, almonds, beans, broccoli, sweet corn, lemons, iceberg lettuce, spinach, squash, strawberries and tomatoes.
A full list of eligible crops can be found on farmers.gov/cfap. Additional crops may be deemed eligible at a later date.
Eligibility
There is a payment limitation of $250,000 per person or entity for all commodities combined. Applicants who are corporations, limited liability companies or limited partnerships may qualify for additional payment limits where members actively provide personal labor. Other limits also apply to Adjusted Gross Income.