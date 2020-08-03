Even a downtown Coweta water tower looks great when the weather has been so awesome lately. No dog days of summer right now.
Even a water tower looks like art during our great weather in recent days
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
